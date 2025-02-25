NFL Combine: Live updates as Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles & coach Ben Johnson speak to the media

It's time to scout the future of the Chicago Bears. The 2025 NFL Combine begins on Tuesday.

First come media availabilities and press conferences on Tuesday, where we'll hear from key Bears decision makers in the morning and afternoon.

Follow along for live updates from general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson as they address the media at the NFL Combine.

When will we hear from the Bears?

Poles will start us off with a press conference at 10 a.m. ET. He'll give us an eye into where the Bears might look in terms of free agency and in the draft.

Following Poles, Johnson will speak to the media at his scheduled NFL Combine media session at 1 p.m. He can update us on the team needs, as well as where the process of building his offense around Caleb Williams stands.

Where the Chicago Bears stand at the NFL Combine

The Bears made two moves last week in preparation for the combine that give a little insight into what the team might look for.

Gerald Everett and DeMarcus Walker were released, which saves the Bears upwards close to $10 million in cap space but creates a need at tight end and even more of a need at defensive end.

This is on top of the Bears needing an entirely new interior of their offensive line. Center Coleman Shelton, right guard Matt Pryor and left guard Teven Jenkins are all free agents. The team released Nate Davis, who was originally the Bears' starting right guard in Week 1, midseason.

What's next after the NFL Combine?