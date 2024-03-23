NFL Free Agency: Takeaways from the Chicago Bears' moves since the start of free agency

In just two weeks, the entire complexion of the Chicago Bears roster has changed.

Justin Fields is now out East. There's a new look to the Bears' receiver corps. The defense has been loaded with experience. Bears general manager Ryan Poles had a plan and moved quickly.

Here are some takeaways from the first two weeks of NFL free agency.

The Bears filled offensive needs first

To start free agency, the Bears added players at running back, offensive line, quarterback and tight end.

It wasn’t aggressive by any means. These are signings that fill depth pieces and are aimed to improve the offense in key ways.

The Bears signed D’Andre Swift, Gerald Everett and Matt Pryor to three-, two- and one-year deals, respectively.

The biggest signing was Swift at running back, who had a career year with the Eagles. Running back wasn’t a massive need with Roschon Johnson and Kahlil Herbert in the backfield already, but Swift is the best running back of the three.

Adding Swift gives the Bears a multi-faceted weapon out of the backfield for new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Plus, paying a player $16 million across two years means he’s going to play a featured role.

Additions like Swift give an entire position a lift. Specifically, at running back, it’s not as big of a lift if it were the likes of Josh Jacobs or Saquon Barkley, but Swift improves the passing game, running game and overall depth at running back.

A player like Everett helps in the passing game. He and starter Cole Kmet are dependable pass catchers, but replacing an outgoing Robert Tonyan leaves a question mark in pass protection and run blocking. Pryor helps with depth, which is a boon considering Braxton Jones, Nate Davis and Lucas Patrick, all offensive line starters last year, missed time with injuries.

Wide receiver was, rightfully, the biggest splash

There was a player the Bears tried to land. He went elsewhere.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis, a speedy deep threat with Buffalo, agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

FOX Sports AFC East reporter Henry McKenna said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Davis had a similar deal on the table with the Bears but decided to play in Jacksonville instead to work with former Bills receivers coach Chad Hall.

That’s good news for the Bears, actually.

If playing with a former position coach was a focal point for receivers in free agency, the Bears could have turned their attention to Mike Williams. The former top-10 draft pick was released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday in an effort to get under the cap.

The Bears splash came as Poles traded a fourth-round selection for Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen.

The Bears, who have Collin Johnson, DJ Moore, Velus Jones and Tyler Scott under contract at receiver now that Darnell Mooney agreed to a three-year deal with Atlanta, needed a receiver that can play opposite Moore and also need a receiver just for depth purposes.

In this case, it was fair to assume the Bears will eye a receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft much like they did with Scott last year. But, Allen, who worked with Bears receivers coach Chris Beatty with the Chargers, joins the Bears now.

There’s still a chance they can add a receiver through the draft, but trading a fourth-round pick for a receiver as established as Allen is a massive move that fills a massive need.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Linebacker Dallas Turner #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs around the edge during the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game against the Michigan Wolverines at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 1, 2024 in Pasadena, California. Expand

The biggest splash could tell us what the Bears are focusing on in the draft

The Bears’ three biggest needs heading into this week were safety, a wide receiver opposite DJ Moore and an edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat.

Safety has been taken care of. Kevin Byard agreed to terms on a two-year contract and Owens is singing, too. That’s a starter and depth at a key position in a talented secondary.

Add in Allen, and it’s clear where the Bears can turn to next.

Now, the Bears need playmakers. They missed out on free agents pass rushers like Josh Uche and Danielle Hunter. Hunter signed a two-year, $49 million contract with $48 million guaranteed. That contract is understandably a little rich for the Bears’ blood, who already have Sweat on a long-term, hefty contract.

But, with Allen added and Byard on board, the Bears can focus on adding help in the trenches.

The Bears met with Laiatu Latu and Jared Verse at the combine, meaning they were

Will it be it Caleb Williams?

Now, the decision has been made.

Justin Fields was traded to Pittsburgh. The Bears are going to select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

At this point, considering how intently they’ve studied him, there’s a consistent reason to believe it’ll be USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

At Williams’ Pro Day, the Bears had Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus, Shane Waldron and Allen present. That’s a sizable contingent. It sets up even more discussion for what could be in the coming months.