NHL postpones Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday game to Thursday

Due to the winter weather falling in Buffalo, the Chicago Blackhawks will wait another day to take on the Buffalo Sabres.

The NHL announced the ‘Hawks' Wednesday night game in Buffalo has been postponed from Wednesday to Thursday. The league's Wednesday afternoon announcement was due to travel restrictions in Buffalo that went into effect Wednesday morning and will remain in effect with no immediate end date.

The rescheduled game on Thursday night will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

The Blackhawks are coming off a shootout win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night, which broke the Hawks' three-game losing streak in what was a matchup of the NHL’s two worst teams.

Chicago's Boris Katchouk scored in the ninth round of the game's shootout and Petr Mrazek made the game-clinching save on San Jose’s Filip Zadina to win 2-1.



