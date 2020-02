article

Eugene German tossed in 21 points and Northern Illinois cruised past Miami (Ohio) 70-55.

German sank 8 of 17 shots from the floor, including two 3-pointers, for the Huskies (13-9, 6-3 Mid-American Conference).

German added six assists and four rebounds as Northern Illinois won its fourth straight game. Nike Sibande had 13 points off the bench to lead the RedHawks (9-12, 2-6).