NL Wild Card: Scores and live updates from Chicago Cubs' do-or-die Game 3

The Chicago Cubs have their backs against the wall. So do the San Diego Padres.

Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series will decide who moves on to take on Milwaukee in the NL Division series, and who

Follow along here for live updates and scoring plays as the Cubs take on the Padres in one of three decisive Game 3 games happening Thursday.

Cubs vs. Padres: Live score and updates

Top of the fifth

Caleb Thielbar allows a single, but strikes out two before Counsell calls on Daniel Palencia.

Palencia allows a double to Freddy Fermin, but gets Tatis to fly out to right. Cubs escape runners on second and third.

Cubs 2, Padres 0

Bottom of the fourth

Carson Kelly gets on first with a single, but Michael King strikes out the next three batters to retire the side.

Caleb Theilbar is in for the Cubs now. Taillon’s day is done.

Cubs 2, Padres 0

Top of the fourth

Taillion remains in charge. Jackson Merrill slapped a double to right, but Taillon gets Xander Bogaerts to pop out to Swanson at short to end the top-half of the frame.

Caleb Theilbar is warming up for the Cubs. Michael King is pitching for the Padres.

Cubs 2, Padres 0

The Tigers held off the Guardians to win their Wild Card round. With that win by Detroit, teams that score first have an all-time record of 85-49 in winner-take-all postseason games

Bottom of the third

The Cubs’ offense can’t muster any extra support for Taillon in the third. Hoerner grounded out and Happ fouled out to Luis Arraez. Suzuki struck out to end the inning.

Tucker also slapped a single to center. He’s 2-2 to start this game.

Cubs 2, Padres 0

Top of the third

Jameson Taillon is locked in.

He strikes out Tatis after two groundouts to end the top half of the third inning in a quick 1-2-3 fashion. Cubs need to keep giving him offense in support.

Cubs 2, Padres 0

Bottom of the second

The stage was set for Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Kyle Tucker singled. Seiya Suzuki hit a double. Carson Kelly took a pitch to his back. The bases were loaded with no one out. Crow-Armstrong slapped a single to center to score Tucker. That chased Yu Darvish from the game after just one inning of work.

The bases remained loaded for Dansby Swanson, who walked to bring in another run. Jeremiah Estrada struck out Matt Shaw and ended the inning with a double play. Still, the Cubs got two important runs.

Cubs 2, Padres 0

Top of the second

Taillon is steady today. He allows a hit to Ryan O’Hearn on a base hit that just shuffles away from Dansby Swanson, but that does little to affect him. He gets Jackson Merrill and Gavin Sheets to strike out to retire the side.

That’s three strikeouts in two innings of work for Taillon.

Bottom of the first

Michael Busch gets the first hit of the game with a lead-off single. After a fielder’s choice from Nico Hoerner and a strikeout by Ian Happ, Hoerner gets caught stealing to end the inning.

Kyle Tucker never got his chance to make an early impact.

Top of the first

Jameson Taillon sets the tone early with two strikeouts to start the game, ringing up Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. That’s his first-career playoff strikeout.

The Cubs get a chance to strike first now on offense.

Pregame

Fans are filing into Wrigley Field. The main vibe around the ballpark so far is anxiety. There's a lingering quiet, anxiously awaiting to see which team can throw the first punch in Thursday's do-or-die game,

Starting pitchers

San Diego: Yu Darvish, RHP, 5-5 overall record, 5.38 ERA

Chicago: Jameson Tallion, RHP, 11-7 overall record, 3.68 ERA

What to know for Game 3

The Cubs will look to keep their season alive vs. Padres in a winner-take-all Game 3. Most of what we know was set up after San Diego blanked the Cubs 3-0 in Game 2.

Here's everything you need to know before Thursday's Game 3:

Chicago Cubs Game 3 batting order

Michael Busch, 1B Nico Hoerner, 2B Ian Happ, LF Kyle Tucker, DH Seiya Suzuki, RF Carson Kelly, C Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF Dansby Swanson, SS Matt Shaw, 3B

San Diego Padres Game 3 batting order