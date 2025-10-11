NLDS: Chicago Cubs bats disappear in Game 5, as the Northsiders' season ends in Milwaukee

Something had to give.

Since the year 2003, the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers have had an even 193-193 record against each other. Split even. The Cubs were the better team in the 2000s;,the two were 91-91 through the 2010s, and, so far, the Brewers have been the better team in the 2020s.

None of that mattered Saturday. All that mattered was who would get win No. 194.

In the National League Division Series Game 5, a winner-take-all moment that would send the winner to the National League Championship Series, the Brewers broke through.

They advanced with a 3-1 win over the Cubs, ending the Northsiders' season in the NLDS.

What we know:

The Cubs have struggled offensively. They have gotten more than three runs just twice in two playoff series.

On Saturday, they needed three to tie. They needed four to win. The Cubs only recorded four hits. One was a solo home run by Seiya Suzuki, the best bat the team had.

The back six of the Cubs' batting order went a dismal 1-16.

After all of the nitpicking about their bullpen and pitching, the offense was their Achilles Heel in the NLDS.

The backstory:

This was a breakthrough for the Brewers.

They've lost their last three elimination games. Game 5 was a moment for the Brewers to finally exorcise their demons.

They did it with three solo home runs. They did it with stellar pitching.

Now, they get the Los Angeles Dodgers.