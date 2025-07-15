Noa Essengue got put on a poster, but the Chicago Bulls rookie is growing during Summer League

If you're tuned into the NBA Summer League, then you certainly saw it.

Chicago Bulls rookie Noa Essengue was put on a poster. Unfortunately, it was the wrong end of it all.

Indiana Pacers' Johnny Furphy rose up, cocked back his right arm and delivered a dunk on Essengue's head that sent shock waves through the Earth's core, which resonated somewhere in Essengue's home country of France. To make matters worse, the Pacers' website captures the moment Essengue got posterized, and that photo went viral.

It went so viral, anchors on ESPN's Sportscenter couldn't continue their segments.

That poster moment is overshadowing Essengue's Summer League so far.

The backstory:

Essengue didn't have a great start to his summer in Vegas. It wasn't very good, period. He had five points and was -32 in 24 minutes of action in a loss to the Raptors.

But, Essengue rebounded.

He finished in double figures the next two games and displayed solid growth. He even showcased some grit in returning to action on Monday, as Essengue played a bit hurt.

According to CHGO, Essengue was forced to leave the game vs. the Kings in the third quarter and eventually returned to the bench with an icepack wrapped to his right leg. The Bulls officially ruled him out after 19 minutes of action with a right quad contusion.

Still, Essengue played on Monday. He was the second-leading scorer on the Bulls, finishing behind Matas Buzelis' 28 points.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Johnny Furphy #12 of the Indiana Pacers dunks the ball during the game against the Chicago Bulls during the 2025 NBA Summer League game on July 14, 2025 at the Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly ackno Expand

By the numbers:

Essengue has been a force for the Bulls in multiple facets.

In the Bulls' second game vs. the Kings, Essengue had a double-double in the first half before leaving with his quad contusion. He dropped 21 points against the Pacers, a game which the Bulls won 114-105.

So far, Essengue has scored 38 points in the Summer League, averaging 12.6 points per game. He's also catching the attention of Buzelis, who is seeing the work Essengue has done behind the scenes and away from the cameras.

"He’s trying to get better every day," Buzelis told the Bulls team website. "I see him working in the weight room. The first game was an adjustment and you can see him slowly building. Every game he is getting better."

Unfortunately, Essengue's most viral moment will be what gets recirculated the most consistently from Summer League.