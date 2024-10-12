Northern Illinois wins second straight after 17-7 win over Bowling Green

Quarterback Josh Holst ran for a touchdown and Gavin Williams ran for 102 yards and Northern Illinois beat Bowling Green 17-7 on Saturday.

Trailing 7-6 entering the fourth quarter, Holst ran for a 26-yard touchdown 7 seconds into the quarter. The two-point conversion was successful when Grayson Barnes completed a pass to Isaac Hatfield.

"I thought he really managed and handled the game well," NIU head coach Thomas Hammock said according to NIU Athletics. "He protected the ball, he handled the situation, and he's going to be a threat in the passing game and the running game, which makes us more dangerous on offense. [The touchdown] was huge. It changed the momentum, gave us the lead and then we looked to extend the lead."

Kanon Woodill made it a two-score game when made a 27-yard field goal with 6 minutes left. Earlier, Woodill made kicks of 46 and 21 yards.

Northern Illinois (4-2, 2-0 Mid-American) has won two straight following consecutive defeats after its historic 16-14 win over Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

Bowling Green (2-4, 1-1) led 7-3 when Connor Bazelak threw an 11-yard scoring pass to Harold Fannin Jr. with 6:55 left in the first quarter.

With the win, Northern Illinois evened the all-time series record at 12-12.