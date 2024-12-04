Expand / Collapse search
Northern Iowa defeats UIC 83-56

By AP NEWS
Published  December 4, 2024 9:39pm CST
University of Illinois at Chicago
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Leon Bond III scored 22 points as Northern Iowa beat UIC 83-56 on Wednesday night.

Bond shot 9 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (4-4, 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Trey Campbell added 17 points while going 6 of 9 (5 for 5 from 3-point range) and also had five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Tytan Anderson shot 7 of 11 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.

Javon Jackson led the way for the Flames (5-4, 0-1) with 14 points. UIC also got 13 points and 17 rebounds from Sasa Ciani. Modestas Kancleris also had 11 points and six rebounds.

Northern Iowa took the lead with 10:29 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 46-32 at halftime, with Campbell racking up 15 points. Northern Iowa pulled away with a 14-1 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 26 points. They outscored UIC by 13 points in the final half, as Bond led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.