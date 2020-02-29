Northwestern beats Illinois 75-58 to clinch share of first Big Ten title in 30 years

article

Abbie Wolf scored 21 points and No. 14 Northwestern defeated rival Illinois 75-58 to clinch a share of its first Big Ten title in 30 years and set a school record with its 26th win.

Lindsey Pulliam added 17 points for the Wildcats, who have won nine straight.

Brandi Beasley scored 18 points for the Illini.

The Wildcats won 25 games in 1979-79 and the 1989-90 Big Ten champions won 24 games.

No. 7 Maryland is now a half-game behind Northwestern heading into a regular-season ending game at Minnesota on Sunday.