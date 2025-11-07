Northwestern football announces morning kickoff for Wrigley Field game vs. Michigan

Northwestern football is heading back to the Friendly Confines in November, and the 'Cats will have a morning kickoff time for the first of two games at Wrigley Field.

What we know:

The Wildcats will host the Michigan Wolverines at Wrigley Field on Nov. 15. That game will kick off at 11 a.m., according to Northwestern athletics.

This is the first of two games at Wrigley, with the second coming the week after against Minnesota. The kick time for that game is still to be announced.

Northwestern will head into this game after a Friday evening clash with USC in Los Angeles.

Last season, Northwestern hosted Ohio State and Illinois at Wrigley Field. They lost both of those games by a combined score of 69-35. Last season, NU lost to Michigan 50-6. However, Northwestern has enjoyed a resurgence in 2025 behind an emerging defense and an emerging running game.

The backstory:

Northwestern is looking for its first win over Michigan since the 2008 season, when the Wildcats beat the Wolverines 21-14 in the Big House.

Since 2000, NU is 2-13 vs. Michigan. Overall, the Wolverines lead 56-13-2 in the all-time series.

The Wolverines are ranked No. 21 overall in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.