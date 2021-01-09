Northwestern Wildcats beat Iowa Hawkeyes 77-67

Jordan Hamilton scored 19 points, Veronica Burton had 18 points and seven assists, and No. 22 Northwestern beat Iowa 77-67.

Sydney Wood added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats.

The Hawkeyes closed within 66-60 with 7:01 left in the game.

From there, Wood scored seven of Northwestern's final 11 points to help the Wildcats close it out.

Monika Czinano scored a career-high 28 points on 13-of-14 shooting and grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds for Iowa.

Megan Meyer added 11 points and McKenna Warnock grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds.