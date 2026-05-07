Notre Dame announces kickoff times for home games, including rematch with Miami

Notre Dame football knew its schedule. Now it knows its kickoff times.

The Fighting Irish released its kickoff times for home games in the 2026 season, and South Bend will see three primetime games.

What we know:

Notre Dame's 2026 season is one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory. Nearly two years removed from playing in a national championship game, the Irish return most of its roster from a team that was the first team out of the College Football Playoff in 2025.

That motivation has been pacing the Irish this offseason, especially through its spring practices.

That same motivation will get its chance to shine when the Irish play three home games in prime-time hours.

The biggest game on the list is a rematch against Miami. Like Notre Dame, the Hurricanes made it to the CFP national title game. However, the Irish lost to Miami in Week 1 last year, which was one of the biggest reasons Notre Dame was kept out of the CFP's field of 12.

The Irish and 'Canes get to rematch in primetime in early November.

Dig deeper:

Another primetime game to keep an eye on is the late-November tilt against Southern Methodist.

SMU was a CFP participant in 2025, making the field as a representative of the ACC. The Mustangs went 9-4 last season and missed a CFP berth, but SMU returns starting quarterback Kevin Jennings and could make another run at the CFP.

This could be a top-25 game with Playoff implications come November, even if it doesn't seem like one in the spring time.

2026 Notre Dame Football Schedule

All times are in Eastern Time, and all games will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

Sept. 6 vs. Wisconsin: 7:30 PM (@ Lambeau Field)

Sept. 12 vs. Rice: 3:30 PM

Sept. 19 vs. Michigan State: 7:30 PM

Oct. 10 vs. Stanford: 3:30 PM

Nov. 7 vs. Miami (FL): 7:30 PM

No. 14 vs. Boston College: 3:30 PM

Nov. 21 vs. SMU: 7:30 PM