Notre Dame S Kennedy Urlacher, son of Bears legend Brian Urlacher, enters transfer portal | Report

Kennedy Urlacher highlighted a list of NFL legends whose sons became Notre Dame football players. He'll take his talents elsewhere next season.

Urlacher, who was a sophomore safety for Notre Dame this season, is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to multiple reports. He's the son of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher.

Urlacher will have three years of eligibility remaining.

According to On3, Urlacher has entered the portal with a "do not contact" tag, meaning he may already have an idea of where he wants to transfer to.

As a freshman safety in Notre Dame's 2024 season, Urlacher played in 14 of Notre Dame’s 16 games. He played in all four College Football Playoff games, including the National Championship game.

Even though Urlacher didn't crack the defensive rotation, he found a niche on special teams. He logged the 11th-most special teams appearances of anyone on the roster, according to Blue and Gold Illustrated. Statistically, Urlacher recorded seven tackles and one pass break up. He saw the most defensive action in a 66-7 drubbing of Purdue.

Urlacher was originally a three-star prospect from Chandler, Arizona, and was the 19th-best player in the state of Arizona.

Urlacher was also one of a few sons of former NFL stars who played for Notre Dame. Elijah Burress, Jerome Bettis Jr. and Bryce Young, the sons of former NFL players Plaxico Burress, Jerome Bettis and Bryant Young, respectively, also play for Notre Dame.