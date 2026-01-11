Notre Dame denies battery allegations against football coach Marcus Freeman at son's wrestling meet

Notre Dame is vehemently standing with head football coach Marcus Freeman following a police report accusing Freeman of battery came to light Sunday morning.

In a statement following the allegations, the university is denying Freeman's involvement and believes the police report exonerates him.

What we know:

According to the South Bend Tribune, Freeman has been accused of battery stemming from an alleged incident at a high school wrestling invitational at Mishiwaka High School.

The alleged incident occurred between Freeman and New Prairie High School wrestling assistant coach Chris Fleeger.

According to the Tribune, Fleeger filed a police report this past week accusing Freeman of battery after a verbal altercation following a wrestling match with Freeman's son, Vinny. The Tribune reported that Freeman was escorting his son into the hallway when Fleeger began "exchanging words" with Freeman and Penn High School wrestling coach Brad Harper.

According to the Tribune, the alleged battery occurred as Freeman walked through the doorway into the hallway. When in the hallway, Fleeger and Joanna Freeman, Marcus Freeman’s wife, raised their voices and shouted at each other before local law enforcement and Mishawaka school officials separated the two groups.

The Tribune reported that the Mishawaka police department has investigated and turned over the completed report to the prosecutor’s office. It is not clear at this time if the prosecutor's office will file any charges. The Tribune reported that authorities did not disclose the extent of any alleged contact.

Notre Dame released a statement shortly after the Tribune's report saying no physical contact occurred between Freeman and Fleeger, and that the police report will fully exonerate Freeman.

What they're saying:

"Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman's son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach," Notre Dame said in a written statement. "Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation. At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone. We believe that the police report, which includes video evidence, fully exonerates Coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are unfounded."