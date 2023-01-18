Off-White unveils Chicago Bulls collab featuring varsity jackets, hoodie and t-shirt
CHICAGO - The Chicago Bulls have some fancy new threads, courtesy of Off-White.
Off-White is unveiling a collaboration with the Bulls that honors Virgil Abloh's passion for basketball and his hometown.
The collab features varsity jackets, a hoodie and a t-shirt.
Some Bulls team members got a sneak peek at the pieces at the Off-White Boutique in Paris, where Chicago is set to take on the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.
The Off-White collection drops February 2.