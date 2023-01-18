Expand / Collapse search

Off-White unveils Chicago Bulls collab featuring varsity jackets, hoodie and t-shirt

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Bulls
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - The Chicago Bulls have some fancy new threads, courtesy of Off-White.

Off-White is unveiling a collaboration with the Bulls that honors Virgil Abloh's passion for basketball and his hometown.

The collab features varsity jackets, a hoodie and a t-shirt.

Some Bulls team members got a sneak peek at the pieces at the Off-White Boutique in Paris, where Chicago is set to take on the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

The Off-White collection drops February 2.