Patrick Wisdom hits 25th homer, Chicago Cubs pull away from Pirates 8-3

Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run homer and Adrian Sampson tossed six efficient innings as the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3.

Wisdom took the first pitch he saw from Pittsburgh reliever Manny Banuelos and sent it into the Pirates bullpen well behind the center-field wall with two outs in the fifth for his 25th home run of the season.

Wisdom is the fourth third baseman in Cubs history to reach the 25 home run-plateau at least twice.

Sampson allowed one run to improve to 2-1 with a 1.55 ERA in September. Bryan Reynolds homered for Pittsburgh, which has lost 9 of 10.

