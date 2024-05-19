Keller pitches 6 effective innings as the Pirates edge the Cubs 3-2

article

Mitch Keller pitched six effective innings, Nick Gonzales hit a key two-run single and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Sunday.

Jack Suwinski connected for another homer against Jameson Taillon as Pittsburgh closed out a 4-3 road trip by taking three of four from Chicago. Gonzales, Andrew McCutchen and Jared Triolo each had two of the Pirates’ 10 hits.

Keller improved to 3-0 with a 1.29 ERA in three May starts. The right-hander allowed two runs and two hits, struck out three and walked three.

Keller (5-3) has worked at least five innings in his past 41 starts, the longest active streak in the majors.

Seiya Suzuki and Christopher Morel each hit a sacrifice fly for Chicago, which was held to 10 runs and 18 hits in the series. Taillon (3-2) was charged with three runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

The Cubs were down 3-1 when Suzuki was hit by a pitch leading off the sixth. Suzuki advanced on Cody Bellinger’s double and scored on Morel’s flyball to left.

But Keller limited the damage by retiring Ian Happ and Michael Busch on a pair of flyballs to right.

Colin Holderman and Aroldis Chapman each struck out two in a perfect inning for Pittsburgh. David Bednar, who allowed Morel’s game-ending single in Saturday’s 1-0 loss , finished the two-hitter for his 10th save in 13 opportunities.

The Pirates jumped in front on Suwinski’s fourth homer of the season, a 367-foot solo drive to right in the second. Suwinski, a Chicago native, is 5 for 6 with four homers in his career against Taillon.

The game was tied at 1 when Gonzales delivered in the fifth. With two out and the bases loaded, Gonzales drove in two runs with a liner into center field against Hayden Wesneski.