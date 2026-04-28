Post position, race odds and horses names for the 2026 Kentucky Derby

On Saturday, the "Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" returns.

Here is the field for the 152nd Kentucky Derby, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and current odds:

152nd Kentucky Derby Odds

Sorted by: Post, Horse, Jockey, Odds

1. Renegade: Irad Ortiz Jr. - 4-1

2. Albus: Manny Franco - 30-1

3. Intrepido: Hector Barrios 50-1

4. Litmus Test: Martin Garcia 30-1

5. Right to Party: Chris Elliott 30-1

6. Commandment: Luis Saez 6-1

7. Danon Bourbon: Atsuya Nishimura 20-1

8. So Happy: Mike Smith 15-1

9. The Puma: Javier Castellano 10-1

10. Wonder Dean: Ryusei Sakai 30-1

11. Incredibolt: Jamie Torres 20-1

12. Chief Wallabee: Junior Alvarado 8-1

13. Silent Tactic: Cristian Torres 20-1

14. Potente Juan Hernandez 20-1

15. Emerging Market: Flavien Prat 15-1

16. Pavlovian: Edwin Maldonado 30-1

17. Six Speed: Brian Hernandez Jr. 50-1

18. Further Ado: John Velazquez 6-1

19. Golden Tempo: Jose Ortiz 30-1

20. Fulleffort: Tyler Gaffalione 20-1

Trainers (by post position): Todd Pletcher; 2. Riley Mott; 3. Jeff Mullins; 4. Bob Baffert; 5. Kenny McPeek; 6. Brad Cox; 7. Manabu Ikezoe; 8. Mark Glatt; 9. Gustavo Delgado; 10. Daisuke Takayanagi; 11. Riley Mott; 12. Bill Mott; 13. Mark Casse; 14. Bob Baffert; 15. Chad Brown; 16. Doug O’Neill; 17. Bhupat Seemar; 18. Brad Cox; 19. Cherie DeVaux; 20. Brad Cox.

Owners (by post position): 1. Robert and Lawana L. Low and Repole Stable; 2. Pin Oak Stud; 3. Dutch Girl Holdings & Irving Ventures; 4. SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables & Stonestreet Stables; 5. Chester Broman Sr.; 6. Wathnan Racing; 7. Danox Co. Ltd.; 8. Norman Stables & Saints or Sinners; 9. OGMA Investments, JR Ranch & High Step Racing; 10. Brunetti Dugan Stables, Black Type Thoroughbreds, Steve Adkisson & Swinbank Stables; 11. Pin Oak Stud; 12. Michael and Katherine G. Ball; 13. John C. Oxley; 14. Phipps Stable & St. Elias Stable; 15. Michael & Katherine Bell; 16. Reddam Racing; 17. Steve Adkisson and Swinbank Stables; 18. Spendthrift Farm LLC; 19. Phipps Stable & St. Elias Stable; 20. St. Elias Stable & Starlight Racing..

Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1/4 miles. Purse: $5,000,000. First place: $3,100,000. Second place: $1,000,000. Third place: $500,000. Fourth place: $250,000. Fifth place: $150,000. Post time: 6:57 p.m. EDT