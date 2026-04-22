Tuesday was the complete end of an era for the Chicago Bulls.

Billy Donovan stepped down as the head coach of the Bulls after a 31-51 season, having made the playoffs just once and somehow bringing three injured and struggling teams to the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Donovan was highly respected by the Bulls ownership. They wanted him to stay on, but the two sides mutually agreed to allow the Bulls the chance to get a new leader in to build a staff under the new front office.

"I was so blessed to be able to work with such great owners. I owe so much to my players and staff over the last six years," Donovan said in a statement. "You all have worked side by side with me, day in and day out to drive the Bulls organization forward. And a huge thank you to Bulls fans, your energy, passion and unwavering support provided a home-court advantage that is generally unmatched around the league."

That means the new primary basketball decision maker will need a coach, and coaching candidates have now become a part of the interview process for whoever wants to lead the front office.

Here are some potential candidates to replace Billy Donovan as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls.

Why not make the call?

Jon Scheyer, Duke head coach

Chicagoan basketball fans and Illinois suburban basketball fans need no introduction. Scheyer is a Northbrook native, starred at Glenbrook North and won a national title at Duke.

Now, he’s coached Duke to two Elite Eight appearances and a Final Four. Scheyer has only lost 25 games as a head coach, too.

The main knock on his candidacy is that he’s never played or coached in the NBA in any capacity. However, neither did Brad Stevens when he jumped from Butler to the Boston Celtics.

Rising assistants names to know

Micah Nori, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach

One of the most sought-after assistant coaches last year, Nori interviewed with the Knicks before they decided to hire Mike Brown.

With multiple teams expected to be in need of a head coach this summer, Nori’s phone is going to be active. He’s been a key part of the Timberwolves rise with star Anthony Edwards.

The Bulls would need to be the most attractive job of the bunch.

Sean Sweeney, Spurs associate head coach

When Victor Wembanyama name-dropped Sweeney at his acceptance speech for the NBA 2025-2026 Defensive Player of the Year, it was another feather in Sweeney’s hat.

The Spurs’ associate head coach has been appearing on coaching candidate lists more and more. He should be on every team’s call list now. After joining Spurs this last offseason from Dallas, Wembanyama took a step so massive on defense he beat out Rudy Gobert for the defensive player of the year.

Sweeney’s work on the defensive side of the ball has been impressive, but he was also an assistant on the Mavs teams that rose to the NBA Finals in 2024 with Luka Doncic and was the primary development coach with Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Bucks. He knows his way around star players and is highly regarded.

Sam Cassell, Boston Celtics assistant coach

The former NBA point guard has cut his teeth in coaching after 15 years as a point guard where he won three NBA titles.

His work as an assistant in Boston helped the Celtics win an NBA title in 2024 with stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

One of his strengths is his ability to relate to players. With the Bulls’ roster in near complete turnover mode, he might be the right choice to get the most out of a new roster that’s most certainly going boast youth. There aren’t many better options to mentor young players in the league.

Dave Bliss, Oklahoma City assistant coach

The Thunder are atop the NBA, and might be gunning for a second-consecutive title. Bliss has had a hand in that rise.

Bliss returned to the Thunder after a stint with the Knicks, and was a player development coach in Oklahoma city. The Thunder have developed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander into an MVP, Chet Holmgren into a defensive star and a roster of supporting players that have won an NBA title.

He’s one of Mark Daigneault’s top assistants and will have no shortage of calls from around the league.

Candidates with head coaching experience

Frank Vogel, current Dallas Mavericks assistant, former Pacers, Magic, Lakers and Suns head coach

It’s not the flashiest name on the list, but Vogel led the Lakers to an NBA championship in the NBA Bubble-shortened 2020 season.

In reality, there are few candidates that have more head coaching experience than Vogel. He built the Pacers into two-time Central Division winners with the core of Paul George, Roy Hibbert and Lance Stephenson. After a tough two years in Orlando, he took over the Lakers and led the LeBron James-Anthony Davis duo to a title.

He won 49 games in his one year in Phoenix, but the core of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal lost in the first round of the playoffs. With lower expectations, he might be a candidate.

Taylor Jenkins, former Memphis Grizzlies head coach

Jenkins was fired in Memphis with just nine games left in his sixth season with the team. It was a little surprising, considering he led the Grizzlies to a playoff berth after developing point guard Ja Morant into a star and center Jaren Jackson Jr. into the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

In those six years, Jenkins had a 250-214 record. He finished with a winning percentage over .500, two division titles and went as far as the Western Conference Semifinals. Coaches have been hired with much less impressive resumes.

Jenkins is reportedly talking with the Milwaukee Bucks, so the Bulls might miss out on his services unless they act quickly.

Wes Unseld Jr., former Washington head coach and Bulls assistant

Unseld might still be in town.

He joined the Bulls as an assistant under Billy Donvan in 2024 and has been with the team ever since.

Unseld was the head coach in Washington for just over two years. He was fired at the start of his third season, but not before the Wizards traded away players like Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kristaps Porzingis before Unseld’s third season began.

Perhaps his second stint as a head coach, this time while building a roster instead of tearing it down, would help.

Wait and see

Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic head coach

If the Bulls value NBA experience, then Mosley might soon be on the market. The Bulls might have to wait and see.

Mosley is currently coaching the Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. There are plenty of rumors that Orlando will move on from Mosley after the season ends, regardless of what happens. If that’s the case, the Bulls could take a look at a coach who improved the Magic to three-straight playoff appearances.

It’s fair to wonder why Orlando would move off him as head coach, however. Those questions might keep him out of the Bulls’ consideration.

Steve Kerr, former Bulls guard and Golden State Warriors head coach

This would be the home run hire.

What better way to re-energize a fan base than by bringing back one of the pieces from the Bulls’ dynasty of the 1990s? Kerr was a guard in the Michael Jordan era when the Bulls enjoyed their second three-peat.

He’s turned that into one of the most successful head coaching runs in the last decade, winning four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, helping Steph Curry evolve into the greatest shooter in NBA history and ushering in a new era of basketball that focused on the 3-point shot, which changed the game of basketball.

There’s still one question. Is Kerr done in Golden State? It seemed like it after the Warriors lost in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

If his time in Golden State is over, and Kerr is still willing to coach, the Bulls need to give him a call.