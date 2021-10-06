Preparations underway for White Sox playoff games at Guaranteed Rate Field

The countdown is on for Chicago White Sox fans until Thursday’s playoff game against the Houston Astros.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of prep work going on at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox actually start the playoffs on the road in Houston, but they will be back on the South Side Sunday night.

Already, you can sense the growing excitement about October baseball in Chicago.

"I already got black jeans. You got to have some black stuff for your hair and I put my socks fit in the cleaners so it has a little bling to it. So I’m gonna be OK," White Sox fan Charlene Evans.

Evans is just one of a number of White Sox fans we found making a run for playoff merchandise at Grandstand Sports, just down 35th St. from the ballpark.

At Guaranteed Rate Field, grounds crews and maintenance workers were busy preparing for Sunday night’s playoff game against the Astros.

The playoff logo has been painted on the field and special playoffs signs are being hung in the dugouts.

The White Sox are encouraging fans to get to the ballpark early. Parking lots open at 4 p.m. Sunday, and tailgating is allowed.

The White Sox are also cautioning that all parking passes have to be purchased in advance online. Otherwise, you will have to park in one of the overflow lots.

It is the first home playoff game in 13 years that fans will be able to attend. Last year, the Sox made the playoffs but the ballpark was closed because of COVID.

Take a look at what each of those fans will be getting.

"As I hold a black rally towel, we know what the experience and the atmosphere is gonna look like. It's gonna be unique, it's gonna be a lot of fun. We're encouraging people to wear black all month long. And hopefully this is a long and extended run," said White Sox Vice President of Marketing Brooks Boyer.