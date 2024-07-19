Preseason participation? Defensive ends? What we learned from report day at Chicago Bears' training camp

The Chicago Bears are set to open training camp practices on Saturday after reporting to Lake Forest on Friday.

Here are a few things we learned from Bears training camp report day at Halas Hall from head coach Matt Eberflus, general manager Ryan Poles and quarterback Caleb Williams.

On the defensive end depth chart

Ryan Poles brought up the Bears' defensive end situation by himself. He knows the perception is that the Bears are lacking in that area.

Poles made it clear he does not agree. He sees defensive ends coach Travis Smith and defensive coordinator Eric Washington as solutions to an issue.

"I don't really see it as a defensive end problem," Poles said. "Our mindset is always: how can we make a position group the best we can possibly make it and deep as we possibly can make it? So, it's like I said, just really leaning on Travis and Eric to continue to develop that the players that we have in and, and see, especially when we get pads on, see how they do. We saw some really encouraging things during OTAs, but we all know this game is played in full pads, so we want to see that process through."

On preseason participation

How much participation will the Bears' first-team players see this preseason? The good news is they will play.

How much they'll play is up for debate so far.

Eberflus said the team has a framework in mind.

"We've looked at it, we're discussing it," Ebeflus said. "We haven't made any decisions, but certainly want to get them some reps. I know the guys last year got 45 to 55 reps, in terms of those guys, and we're looking at that, right in that range. We'll see. But, again, it's always week to week because you got to see what the healthier line is and where everybody is, but certainly all those exposures are equally as valuable."

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - JUNE 06: Cole Kmet #85 of the Chicago Bears works out on a stationary bike during the Chicago Bears mandatory minicamp at Halas Hall on June 06, 2024 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

How Caleb Williams will manage expectations

With the Bears building a roster to win now, that puts extra pressure on rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

He knows it won't be as simple as showing up and performing at a high level. That's why he's managing expectations in the way he knows how.

"I've had rough days," Williams said. "I'm the toughest on myself. I go out there and I'll mess up a play. I've thrown a pick in mini camp and things like that. It's being tough on myself, but also having an understanding of where we are and where I am. The progression, like I said before, is key. Those bad times, it's not a time to have self-doubt. That's just a waste of time. It's a time to keep growing, keep progressing and keep believing in yourself."

The status of third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie

When the Bears selected Yale offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie in the third-round of the 2024 NFL Draft, they knew he would have a ways to go.

Not just in earning a starting spot, but in rehabbing from a leg surgery stemming from an injury he suffered at Yale. Poles said Friday he'll start on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

"He has done an outstanding job this off season working, in rehabbing," Poles said. "We love his work ethic. That's the reason, one of the reasons why he's here. He's progressing. Everything is positive, but I don't have a specific timetable right now."

Bears put Everett on the NFI list, too

Bears communications told the media that free agent acquisition and tight end Gerald Everett was placed on the non-football injury list, too.

How will training camp progress?

Eberflus said the Bears' first padded practices will come a week from this Saturday, on July 27.