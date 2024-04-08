Purdue vs. UConn: Where to watch men's NCAA championship game in Chicago

Purdue fans in Chicago are getting ready to watch the Boilermakers take on UConn in the 2024 NCAA men's basketball championship game.

No. 1 UConn will meet No. 1 Purdue at 8:20 p.m. CT Monday in Glendale, Arizona.

The Huskies are looking for their second national title in two years after dominating San Diego State 76–59 last year.

Chicago-area Purdue bars are getting ready for the big finale. The Purdue For Life Foundation lists several Chicago-area bars and restaurants where local alumni clubs plan to celebrate the championship.

Head on out to these Purdue bars near you to show your Boilermaker spirit:

Chicago Purdue Bars

Avenue Tap and Kitchen - 3407 North Paulina Avenue

Fireplace Inn - 1448 North Wells Street

Park and Field - 3509 West Fullerton Avenue

Standard Bar and Grill - 1332 North Milwaukee Avenue

Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria - 1419 West Fullerton Avenue

Chicagoland Purdue Bars

Half Day Brewing Company - 200 Village Green, Lincolnshire

Regional Ale Taphouse and Eatery - 1080 US 41, Schererville, Ind.

Byway Brewing Company - 2825 Carlson Drive, Hammond, Ind.

Purdue is working off a major upset in 2023. After they received the No. 1 seed in the East region, they were upset by Farleigh Dickinson, becoming the second men's No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed ever.