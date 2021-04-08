Rain couldn’t dampen spirits on White Sox Opening Day

You often do not see so many happy baseball fans during a rain delay, but being back at Sox Park after a year off was a welcome sight.

Even the rain on Thursday could not dampen spirits at the White Sox home opener.

Despite the gloomy skies and on-and-off rain, there was nothing but smiles on the faces of White Sox fans as they entered Guaranteed Rate Field for the first time since 2019.

About 9,000 fans were able to buy tickets under the city’s COVID protocols, which require social distancing both inside and outside the ballpark.

All concession stands are cashless and fans have to use e-tickets on their smart phones to get in -- no more paper tickets.

But the biggest pandemic change at Guaranteed Rate Field is no more tailgating, which is a White Sox fan tradition.

Sox security scurried around the parking lots on golf carts, shutting down tailgates, as most fans were oblivious to the new rule.

But any day with baseball is a good day, especially Opening Day.