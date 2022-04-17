Randy Arozarena leads Tampa Bay Rays past Chicago White Sox 9-3 to stop 4-game slide

Randy Arozarena doubled twice and finished with three hits as the Tampa Bay Rays topped the Chicago White Sox 9-3 to stop a four-game slide.

Manuel Margot also had three hits for the Rays, including a double. Kevin Kiermaier and Francisco Mejia each drove in two runs.

Wander Franco added an RBI double as Tampa Bay pulled away with a four-run eighth inning.

Margot, Kiermaier and Yandy Diaz had RBIs in a four-run first when the Rays jumped on shaky Chicago starter Vince Velasquez without hitting the ball hard.

