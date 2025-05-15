Reds hit 3 home runs, Martinez throws 7 shutout innings to snap 3-game skid, beat White Sox 7-1

Elly De La Cruz, Will Benson and Matt McLain homered, Nick Martinez pitched seven shutout innings and the Cincinnati Reds snapped a three-game losing streak with a 7-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

The Reds came in averaging 2.4 runs over their last 10 games. They won Thursday for just the third time in 12 games.

Martinez (2-4) gave up two hits and walked none while striking out three. He has not given up a walk in his last three starts covering 19 innings.

De La Cruz's homer was his eighth of the season and third in five games. Benson's was his first and McLain's his sixth. Those three and Gavin Lux had two hits apiece with Benson driving in three.

Bryse Wilson (0-2) went 5 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs on 10 hits, including the three homers. He walked one and struck out three.

Miguel Vargas had two hits and drove in Chicago's only run in the eighth.

Key moment

The Reds opened the first with a walk and two singles to load the bases. Austin Hays followed with a sacrifice fly, Benson hit a two-out, two-run single and Cincinnati never looked back.

Key stat

The loss ended Chicago’s season-high three-game win streak.

Up next

Shane Smith (1-2, 2.08) will pitch for the White Sox against the Cubs' Cade Horton (1-0, 6.75). The Reds' Brady Singer (4-2, 4.97) will face Cleveland's Tanner Bibee (3-3, 3.80) on Friday.

White Sox claim infielder Vinny Capra off waivers from Brewers

The Chicago White Sox claimed infielder Vinny Capra off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Milwaukee had designated Capra for assignment on Friday, the same day the Brewers had recalled infielder Andruw Monasterio from Triple-A Nashville.

Capra, 28, batted .074 with a .121 on-base percentage, one homer and four RBIs in 24 games with Milwaukee while primarily playing third base. He also had made appearances at second base and shortstop.

He won a roster spot with Milwaukee after compiling six homers and 14 RBIs in 19 Cactus League games. He homered in the Brewers’ season opener and went 1 of 3 in each of his first two games but had been struggling ever since.

His single in a 5-1 victory over the Houston Astros on May 5 was his first hit since April 2 and ended an 0-for-36 slump.

Before this season, Capra had 20 games of major league experience. He played eight games with Toronto in 2022, nine with Pittsburgh in 2023 and three with Milwaukee in 2024.