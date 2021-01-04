Report: Indianapolis will host entire 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Indianapolis was already prepared to host the Final Four this spring.

Now, the Amateur Sports Capital of the World will be hosting all 67 games in this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The NCAA has reached an agreement with city officials to host the entire tournament at venues around Indianapolis, according to WISH. An official announcement is expected later Monday.

The tournament, which traditionally takes place at several cities across the country, is being reimagined amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Limiting it to a single city will create a "bubble," similar to the environment the NBA created for the 2020 playoffs.

Venues have not yet been determined, but Lucas Oil Stadium was already slated to host the Final Four.

In November, Gov. Eric Holcomb committed to helping the NCAA facilitate a "successful and safe tournament."

"It's obviously a one-time event that Hoosiers will step up like we always do, in various venues, to make it possible if it's safely doable," Holcomb told the Indianapolis Star.

