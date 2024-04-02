Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Kane County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, LaSalle County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Kenosha County
8
River Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Newton County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, La Salle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 12:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, McHenry County
River Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County

Reports: Chicago White Sox to re-sign Mike Clevinger, add experience to the starting rotation

Published  April 2, 2024 5:00pm CDT
White Sox
FOX 32 Chicago

White Sox fans predict how team will do this year

How do Sox fans feel about the team's chances this year? Lou Canellis found out.

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago White Sox are reportedly adding to their starting rotation with a familiar player.

FanSided MLB reporter Robert Murray first reported the move on Monday.

Clevinger will reportedly rejoin the Sox, which was in need of a veteran arm in its starting rotation after the team dealt Dylan Cease.

Heading into the start of the season, the White Sox's starting rotation was set as Garrett Crochet, Michael Soroka, Erick Fedde and Chris Flexe. Adding Clevinger to that rotation deepens the starting pitching staff.

"He pitched really good baseball for us," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Tuesday. "He certainly has some attributes that we saw last year that are on point."

Clevinger finished the 2023 season with a 9-9 record and a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts. He also struck out 110 batters and walked 40 in 131 1/3 innings pitched.

Clevinger signed a one-year, $12 million deal in December 2022 for the 2023 season with an option for the 2024 season that included a $4 million buyout. Clevinger declined the option and became a free agent, testing the market.

In March 2023, the MLB announced Clevinger would not face discipline after an investigation into allegations of domestic violence and child abuse.

Related

How everything Garrett Crochet had led to a stellar White Sox opening day start and fed into massive potential
article

How everything Garrett Crochet had led to a stellar White Sox opening day start and fed into massive potential

Garrett Crochet was dealing, and the combination of everything he has pieced together in his MLB journey presented itself Thursday against the Tigers.