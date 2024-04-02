Reports: Chicago White Sox to re-sign Mike Clevinger, add experience to the starting rotation

The Chicago White Sox are reportedly adding to their starting rotation with a familiar player.

FanSided MLB reporter Robert Murray first reported the move on Monday.

Clevinger will reportedly rejoin the Sox, which was in need of a veteran arm in its starting rotation after the team dealt Dylan Cease.

Heading into the start of the season, the White Sox's starting rotation was set as Garrett Crochet, Michael Soroka, Erick Fedde and Chris Flexe. Adding Clevinger to that rotation deepens the starting pitching staff.

"He pitched really good baseball for us," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Tuesday. "He certainly has some attributes that we saw last year that are on point."

Clevinger finished the 2023 season with a 9-9 record and a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts. He also struck out 110 batters and walked 40 in 131 1/3 innings pitched.

Clevinger signed a one-year, $12 million deal in December 2022 for the 2023 season with an option for the 2024 season that included a $4 million buyout. Clevinger declined the option and became a free agent, testing the market.

In March 2023, the MLB announced Clevinger would not face discipline after an investigation into allegations of domestic violence and child abuse.