Reynoso, St. Clair spark Minnesota United past Chicago Fire 3-0

Emanuel Reynoso broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 72nd minute and Dayne St. Clair saved all four shots he faced to propel Minnesota United to a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Fire in MLS action.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane had an assist on Reynoso's game-winner for Minnesota (4-2-2).

Kervin Arriaga and Robin Lod added goals in the final six minutes after Chicago's Federico Navarro was sent off for preventing Lod from getting through on goal.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS