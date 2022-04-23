Reynoso, St. Clair spark Minnesota United past Chicago Fire 3-0
SAINT PAUL, Minnesota - Emanuel Reynoso broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 72nd minute and Dayne St. Clair saved all four shots he faced to propel Minnesota United to a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Fire in MLS action.
Bongokuhle Hlongwane had an assist on Reynoso's game-winner for Minnesota (4-2-2).
Kervin Arriaga and Robin Lod added goals in the final six minutes after Chicago's Federico Navarro was sent off for preventing Lod from getting through on goal.
