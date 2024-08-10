Rookies stole the show, led by Caleb Williams: Chicago Bears standouts from Saturday vs. Buffalo

The rookies stole the show on Saturday for the Chicago Bears.

It was only two drives, but Caleb Williams wowed the Chicago Bears fan base. After that, Austin Booker did his thing as a pass rusher.

Not a bad day for general manager Ryan Poles, who did some maneuvering to put the 2024 NFL Draft class together.

Here are our standouts from the Bears' 33-6 preseason win over the Bills.

Caleb Williams

The one player everyone had an eye on was the No. 1 overall pick.

Eberflus said he liked Williams' poise in the pocket and the way he protected the football. He protected it well on his 13-yard rush, where he put his "Hard Knocks" Slip-N-Slide lessons to good use.

"There's always a little but more focus that you have at the game," Williams said.

In his first preseason action, Williams had 147 yards of offense and seven first downs as he went 4 of 7 for 95 yards. He also had the aforementioned 13 yard rush.

He looked comfortable going up against the Bills' defense in the first quarter. He didn't throw the ball into danger, but he showed off the magic that made him the No. 1 overall pick.

It was a good day for Williams, and for Bears fans.

Austin Booker

Booker had himself a day.

Booker, who has impressed the coaches with his play in training camp, had two and half sacks. He also had two tackles for loss. That production is why the Bears traded back into the 2024 NFL Draft to select him.

"He's growing," Eberflus said on Aug. 3. "He's only played that position for a little bit of time, so he’s just learning as he goes. He's like a big sponge but what he has is great effort. He has a great motor, so that's a great starting point to have."

If Booker can grow into a pass rusher the Bears can use on passing downs in late-game situations, that's a massive weapon for a defense that's needed help on the defensive line this offseason.

The Bears already liked his natural ability. Seeing it transition to the NFL level is paramount for the Bears.

"He has good slip," Eberflus said. "He's got that natural ability to slip and move around the corner. Be able to take the inside charge if you give him, and he doesn't do anything predetermined, which is great. He's an instinctual rusher, so he goes, and then he reacts to what he sees, and I think that's hard to defend."

Tory Taylor

When he's spoken with the media, Taylor has been open about the fact he's one of a few players who can alter a game.

He's on the field for less than a minute, but one punt from Taylor can flip the field and change the game with field position.

Taylor did that on Saturday. He kicked two punts for 96 yards, which averaged 48 yards per punt. Both punts were 48 yards and one landed inside the 20-yard line.

It was an example of a player that could help the Bears out of some tight spots.

Micah Baskerville

The second-year player out of LSU has been active in camp. He picked off Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent.

On Saturday, add Shane Beuchele to that list.

He snagged a Beuchele pass and went 53-yard to the end zone for a pick-six. It was a talented play by a player trying to claw their way on to a talented roster.

Baskerville has looked very good in training camp. He's a linebacker, but has found a way to make an impact.

He's one to keep an eye on, especially as cut days approach.

Ian Wheeler

Another players to keep an eye on is Wheeler, who had two rushing touchdowns on Saturday against the Bills.

Wheeler is a fundamentally sound player, which is what endeared him to the Bears as an undrafted free agent. He also has explosive speed, something the Bears can use on special teams, too.

Wheeler is a fringe roster player. He needs a stellar camp to stick, especially in a Bears' running back room that's stacked with plenty of experience and star power.