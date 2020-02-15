Rutgers 72, Illinois 57

Ron Harper Jr. hit all five of his 3-pointers and scored 27 points, and Rutgers remained unbeaten at home with a 72-57 victory over No. 22 Illinois.

That sent the Illini to their fourth straight loss.

Gio Baker and Akwasi Yeboah added 12 points apiece and Myles Johnson had 11 rebounds as the Scarlet Knights improved to a nation's best 17-0 at home.

Indiana was the last Big Ten program to start 17-0 at home, doing it 2015-16. Illinois played without leading scorer Ayo Dosunmu.

The sophomore guard hurt his left knee at the final buzzer in a loss against Michigan State on Tuesday night.