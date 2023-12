Ryan O'Reilly helps Nashville Predators beat Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in shootout

article

Ryan O'Reilly scored in regulation and the shootout, and the Nashville Predators handed Chicago its fourth consecutive loss with a 4-3 victory over the Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Gustav Nyquist and Filip Forsberg also converted their chances as Nashville went 3 for 3 in the tiebreaker against Chicago goaltender Arvid Soderblom. Connor Bedard scored in the shootout for Chicago, but Tyler Johnson was stopped by Juuse Saros.

Luke Evangelista and Mark Jankowski also scored for Nashville in regulation. Saros made 25 stops in regulation and overtime.

The Predators won for the eighth time in 10 games. They also improved to 21-4-4 in their last 29 games against the Blackhawks.

It was the first shootout game for each team this season.

Nick Foligno had two goals and an assist for Chicago, which has lost five of six overall. Jason Dickinson also scored, and Soderblom made 27 saves through OT.

Chicago had a chance to go in front about seven minutes into the third period, but Nashville defenseman Roman Josi swept a loose puck away from the goal line behind Saros.

Nashville trailed 1-0 before Evangelista and Jankowski scored 26 seconds apart in the second period. Evangelista knocked one home from in close, and Jankowski cleaned up a rebound at 2:37 after Colton Sissons drove to the net.

It was Jankowski's first goal of the season and No. 50 for his career. He was recalled from the minors on Sunday.

Foligno then had a hand in back-to-back goals for Chicago. First, he set up Dickinson's wrist shot from the left circle that beat Saros on the goaltender's stick side. Then Foligno flipped in a rebound of a Joey Anderson shot for a 3-2 lead at 5:21.

Foligno, who also scored in the first, had no goals and four assists in his previous 13 games.

O'Reilly capped the wild middle period with his 12th goal in his first season with Nashville. The veteran center tied it at 3 when he converted a backhand on a power play with 7:01 left.

