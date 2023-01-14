Saint Joseph's wins 86-55 against Loyola Chicago

Lynn Greer III's 17 points helped Saint Joseph's defeat Loyola Chicago 86-55 on Saturday.

Greer added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Hawks (7-10, 1-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kacper Klaczek added 17 points, including 14 in the second half, and had five assists. Christian Winborne scored 15.

Philip Alston led the Ramblers (6-11, 0-5) with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. The Ramblers have lost six in a row.

Saint Joseph's led 43-24 at halftime, with Greer racking up 14 points. The Hawks extended their lead to 65-39 during the second half, fueled by a 14-2 scoring run.

Saint Joseph's plays Monday at La Salle, and Loyola Chicago hosts Saint Louis on Wednesday.

