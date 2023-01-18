Saint Louis secures 76-59 win against Loyola Chicago

Javonte Perkins had 18 points in Saint Louis’ 76-59 victory against Loyola Chicago on Wednesday night.

Perkins shot 7 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Billikens (13-6, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Gibson Jimerson added 13 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven assists. Sincere Parker shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Braden Norris led the Ramblers (6-12, 0-6) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and three steals. Loyola Chicago also got 14 points from Philip Alston. Jalen Quinn also had 12 points. The Ramblers extended their losing streak to seven in a row.

Saint Louis took the lead with 2:33 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Parker led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 38-34 at the break. Saint Louis outscored Loyola Chicago by 13 points over the final half, while Perkins led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Saint Louis hosts La Salle while Loyola Chicago hosts Saint Bonaventure.