San Jose Earthquakes beat Chicago Fire 2-0

article

Cristian Espinoza scored his first goal of the season early in the second half, Chris Wondolowski provided the clincher moments after coming on as a substitute, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Sunday night to clinch a spot in the MLS is Back tournament round of 16.

San Jose clinched the top spot out of Group B after going unbeaten in its three matches in the group stage.

Espinoza providing the game-winner in the 56th minute. Wondolowski added to his all-time MLS record for goals with his 161st goal in the 83rd minute.