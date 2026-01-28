Schaumburg Boomers officially purchased by REV Entertainment, owner of the Kane County Cougars

REV Entertainment announced Wednesday that the group has acquired the Schaumberg Boomers from the Salvi family.

According to a press release, Pat and Lindy Salvi sold the team to REV Entertainment, which also owns the Kane County Cougars.

The Salvis owned the Boomers since the club’s inception 14 years ago.

"The decision to sell the Boomers was bittersweet for my wife, Lindy and I," Patrick A. Salvi said in a statement. "Owning the Boomers over the last 14 years has been a great joy, and I am very proud of the work we have done to become an anchor of the community and entertainment destination in Schaumburg and throughout the Northwest Suburbs.

What we know:

REV Entertainment, which is also the official sports and entertainment company of the Texas Rangers, will now own and operate four teams of the MLB Partner Leagues.

REV will operate the Boomers, the Cougars, the Long Island Ducks and Cleburne Railroaders.

The entertainment group is involved in more than just baseball. REV also operates the New Mexico Goatheads of the East Coast Hockey League, while also overseeing Mansfield Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, and The Arena at Innovation Mile in Noblesville, Indiana.

Since the team's inception in 2012, the Boomers have won four Frontier League titles, four division titles and earned three wild card berths.

What they're saying:

"We’re thrilled to welcome the Schaumburg Boomers into the REV family," President of REV Entertainment Sean Decker said in a statement. "Pat and Lindy Salvi have built a successful and respected organization in Schaumburg. Our goal is to build on the strong foundation they established, continue investing in the fan experience at Wintrust Field, strengthen local partnerships, and ensure the Boomers remain a cornerstone of entertainment in the Chicagoland area for years to come."

"I am grateful for the support and relationships that I have built with our fans, partners, players, and the Village of Schaumburg, which I will cherish forever," Salvie said in a statement. "REV Entertainment, led by Sean Decker, is the right organization to carry this franchise forward, and I am excited to watch them build upon our successes and lead the Boomers into the future."