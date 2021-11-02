Scottie Pippen calls Michael Jordan 'condescending' in new memoir

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is taking aim on Michael Jordan in his new memoir.

Pippen was not happy with "The Last Dance", calling his former teammate "condescending", and says the documentary was demeaning, disrespectful and insulting to him and the rest of the Bulls.

GQ published a short excerpt from Pippen's new book "Unguarded" on Tuesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

He said "The Last Dance" glorified Jordan and did not give "nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates."

Pippen blamed Jordan for the documentary since he was a producer. He also criticized Jordan for getting $10 million for the documentary while the rest of the team received nothing.

Former players Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls watch a game between the Bulls and the Charlotte Bobcats at the United Center on February 15, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Pippen called it a "reminder of the pecking order from the old days."

He hinted in the excerpt that he and Jordan talked about it, but he did not go into detail about the conversation.

Advertisement

"Unguarded" will be released next Tuesday.