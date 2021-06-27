Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:30 PM CDT, LaSalle County
13
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 PM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 11:45 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, DuPage County, Will County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 11:06 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 11:45 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Newton County, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Jasper County

Seattle Mariners beat Chicago White Sox 3-2 after Mariners reliever Santiago is ejected

By Michael Dwojak
Published 
White Sox
Associated Press

Seattle reliever Hector Santiago was ejected after he was checked by the umpires as part of baseball's new sticky substance protocols, and the Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 in the resumption of a suspended game. 

Santiago was stopped as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been thrown out. 

Taylor Trammell homered twice for Seattle, which improved to 10-2 in its last 12 games. Paul Sewald got one out for the win, and Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for his seventh save.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

White Sox return to Chicago to full capacity stadium

The Chicago White Sox return home to open a series with the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field to full capacity for Friday night's game.