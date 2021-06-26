Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Mariners-White Sox game suspended in third inning due to heavy rain

By AP Reporter
Published 
White Sox
Associated Press

CHICAGO - The game between the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox has been suspended in the third inning because of heavy rain after being delayed at the start. 

It will be resumed Sunday prior to the scheduled series finale. 

The suspended game will be a nine-inning affair, with the originally scheduled one now set for seven innings. 

The pitching matchups for both games were not clear. 

The teams waited out a delay of more than an hour prior to the first pitch as rain poured and tornado sirens blared in the city. Play was stopped again after the top of the third because of another downpour.

White Sox return to Chicago to full capacity stadium

The Chicago White Sox return home to open a series with the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field to full capacity for Friday night's game.


 