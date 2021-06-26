Live updates: Severe weather reported across several counties in Illinois, Indiana

The National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings, Tornado Watches and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for several counties across Illinois, including Cook County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County and Kankakee County, Saturday afternoon.

In Indiana, a Tornado Watch was issued for Lake County, Newton County, Porter County and Jasper County.

The Tornado Watch and Flash Flood Warning for parts of Indiana and Illinois will be in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Below is the latest updates on all severe weather related warnings:

2:36 p.m.: National Weather Service Chicago says the Tornado Warning for eastern Will, far southern Cook, and northern Lake County, Indiana, has been cancelled as rotation has weakened and trained spotters' reports confirm that. Still some storms to pass over this area through the mid to late afternoon.

2:34 p.m.: National Weather Service Chicago says: Trained storm spotters confirm the tornado has at least temporarily ended in the state line region as the storm moves into northwest IN. The Warning has been cancelled for Will & Cook Counties & continues for Lake County, IN with still some rotation exhibited.

2:23 p.m.: CRAZY VIDEO! Luke, (twitter @sumofieId), posted this from the intersection of Lawrence and Rockwell.



2:15 p.m. A Tornado Warning is in effect and extends into far southeast Cook County, Will County and also into northwest Lake County, IN. Get inside, away from windows.

1:32 p.m.: Special Marine Warning continues for Lake Michigan from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor 5NM offshore to Mid Lake, Lake Michigan from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City in 5NM offshore to Mid Lake and Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor IL until 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

1:30 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 2 p.m. for Hammond and Gary, Indiana, as well as Calumet City, Illinois.

1:15 p.m.: Forecasters say residents still need to "remain vigilant" through the evening with a tornado watch in effect until 7 p.m., as "the ingredients are there for potential severe storms, including rotating ones with a tornado threat."

1:05 p.m.: National Weather Service says there are reports of flooding on Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive. It is important not to cross flooded roads.

1 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Cook County until 1:30 p.m.

1 p.m.: Flooding located on I-290 due to heavy rainfall.

12:15 p.m.: Tornado Warnings expire, Tornado Watch now issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana and Michigan until 7 p.m. (VIDEO CREDIT: Kristin Reyer)

12 p.m.: Sirens are heard in downtown Chicago, as the Tornado Warning is still in place. VIDEO CREDIT: Sebastian Kosobuzki

11:42 a.m.: Tornado Warning issued for Cook County, which includes Chicago, Cicero and Berwyn. Expected to last until 12:15 p.m.