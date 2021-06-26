Tornado Watch issued for several counties in Illinois and Indiana

A tornado watch is in effect Saturday afternoon in Chicago on the North and the Lower West Side.

The National Weather Service issued the watch, which includes Cook County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County, about 12:06 p.m., and is expected to remain in effect until 7 p.m.

Cloud rotation tightened with a storm on the Northwest Side of Chicago, moving east-northeast, the weather service said. Additional storm cells can be seen further southwest.

Residents are advised to remain indoors, away from windows.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed, and damage to roofs, windows and vehicles could occur.

The severe weather comes days after a tornado ripped through a few suburbs west of the city.

