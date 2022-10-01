Seiya Suzuki homers as Chicago Cubs top Cincinnati Reds 2-1

Seiya Suzuki hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 for their sixth straight win.

Suzuki's two-out drive to left-center against Derek Law was Chicago's first hit since the fourth and the last of three on the day.

But the Cubs also had six walks and made the most of a strong performance by their bullpen.

Cincinnati dropped its fifth straight game and 18th in its last 22 overall. It needs to win three of its last four -- all against Chicago -- to avoid the franchise's second 100-loss season.

