Simeon basketball coach Tim Flowers responds to IHSA suspension: ‘Would I do the trip again? I would'

Simeon Career Academy basketball coach Tim Flowers says he never intended to break any rules when he organized what he calls a life-changing trip for his players.

Back in the summer of 2022, Flowers led several Chicago students on a journey to Africa giving many their first-ever chance to step foot on the continent. He insists he didn’t profit from the trip then and still hasn’t now.

"My message to Chicago is, we’ve got to step up and do things that may be untraditional, unconventional, to help these kids," Flowers said.

For Flowers, basketball has always been more than just a game. It’s been a passport a way out, a way up, and a way to give back to boys growing up in some of the toughest South Side neighborhoods beyond the violence.

"I got two young men… one lost his father to gun violence, another lost his cousin, Greg, who was a freshman at Simeon. He’s lost so many people," Flowers said. "It’s pent up in him — built up in them."

The Hong Kong Trip

This September, Flowers once again sought to open new doors this time with a six-day trip to Hong Kong.

He says it wasn’t about competition. It was about exposure.

"We were going for a cultural exchange a foreign exchange opportunity using basketball as a magnet," Flowers said. "Our boys ate with kids from Australia, Japan, Malaysia. They spent time together. It was powerful."

Documents reviewed by FOX 32 News show Chicago Public Schools (CPS) officially approved the trip before departure. Sponsors included GOAT Lab, a Hong Kong-based training group, and the Derrick Rose Foundation, which helped cover travel costs.

But despite that approval, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) later ruled the trip violated bylaws restricting team activities outside the official season — citing organized practices, scrimmages, and coach instruction.

The Penalty

In an October 15 letter, the IHSA suspended Flowers for six games, issued four-game suspensions for two assistants, cut Simeon’s season schedule from 31 to 28 games, and delayed their first practice days.

"They pushed us back from November 10th to November 13th to practice, " Flowers said.

A Question of Fairness

What hurts most, Flowers says, isn’t the suspension it’s the inconsistency.

"I don’t understand that. If people are doing fall play, wouldn’t that fall into the same thing?" he said.

With seven seniors on this year’s roster, the timing couldn’t be worse. Flowers worries the lost games could mean lost scholarship opportunities.

"Maybe it’s a college coach down there that might see one of our seniors and say, ‘Who is this kid?’" Flowers said. "Taking those games away could take opportunities away from them."

Bigger Than Basketball

Despite the setback, Flowers says he’ll keep pushing for his players.

"Would I do the trip again? I would — and take the same consequence," he said. "I won’t stop fighting to get these kids opportunities. God gave me this ability for a reason."

Statement from Chicago Public Schools

In response, CPS issued this statement to FOX 32:

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) takes the findings and recommendations of the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) seriously and remains committed to ensuring that District policies and procedures uphold the highest ethical standards. CPS will continue efforts to ensure that all employees adhere to these standards in order to best serve the District’s students, staff, and the city of Chicago."

Coach Flowers’ Bottom Line

Even under suspension, Coach Flowers says his focus won’t waver.

For him, it’s still — and always will be — about giving his players a shot at the world beyond basketball.