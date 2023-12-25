Simone Biles irked over jokes about husband's comments: 'Are y’all done yet?'

article

It was fun at first but Simone Biles is over the jokes about her relationship with her husband, Green Bay Packers defensive back Jonathan Owens, after his recent podcast remarks.

Owens admitted on "The Pivot" he didn’t know who Biles was when he connected with her on the dating app, Raya. Owens says he was on the app when he saw a gymnast, which "piqued my curiosity." However, it was actually Biles who made the first move.

"I didn’t know who she was at the time, but the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers so in my mind, I’m like, ‘OK, she got to be good,'" Owens admitted to "The Pivot" earlier this week.

"When she won the Olympics, I was in college, and we didn’t have NBC, we didn’t have Olympics channels, and we’re in camp. So I’m not paying attention to – I never would have had a moment to where I would have watched."

The remarks led to a trend on TikTok where women would ask their husbands if they knew who Biles’ husband was. The Olympic great was finished with all of it.

"Are y’all done yet?" she wrote on X.

Jonathan Owens of the Packers meets with wife Simone Biles before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lambeau Field on Nov. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The pair met during COVID, when they were able to stay away from the limelight. But Owens realized how famous Biles was firsthand.

This is Owens' first season with Green Bay after spending the last four with the Houston Texans in Biles' hometown. He originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

The couple got engaged in February 2022 and wed this past April.

Jonathan Owens of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after beating the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on Nov. 5, 2023. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

Biles won four gold medals at this year's World Championships, bringing her career gold count there to 23.

Biles is gearing up for the 2024 Olympics in Paris after withdrawing from several events in the 2020 games, citing mental health struggles and admitting she had a case of "twisties," which is gymnastics' version of the yips.

Read updates to this story at FOXNews.com.