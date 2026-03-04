Chicago weather: Approaching storm system to bring scattered rain tonight

An approaching storm system is bringing scattered rain to the region this evening and tonight.

We may hear a rumble of thunder, but the overall storm chance appears low. Temperatures will hover around 40 degrees tonight.

Fox Chicago Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Scattered rain continues into Thursday, especially during the morning. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Another storm system will bring rain and storm chances to the area on Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has Northeast Illinois in a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe storms, and Northwest Indiana is in a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5).

There are still quite a few uncertainties when it comes to severe weather chances, but it will be something to monitor Friday afternoon and night.

Showers and storms will linger into Saturday morning before dry skies take over for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s in the early morning hours of Saturday but will drop through the day. Sunday looks beautiful with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 60s.