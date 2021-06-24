Sky rout Liberty 91-68 for franchise-record 7th straight win

Kahleah Copper and Diamond DeShields each scored 18 points and the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 91-68 on Thursday night for their franchise-record seventh consecutive victory.

Candace Parker added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Courtney Vandersloot had 13 points and nine assists for Chicago (9-7), which also routed New York on Tuesday night. The Sky won six games in a row in 2012 and 2013.

The Sky led 21-15 early in the second quarter before blowing it open by scoring the next 12 points, including five by Allie Quigley.

That burst started a 34-11 run to end the half and put the game away. Chicago hit 15 of its 24 shots in the period having its way on offense. The Sky led 55-27 at the half.

New York (7-8) couldn’t get anywhere close in the second half.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 16 points to lead New York. Betnijah Laney and Sami Whitcomb both added 14.

TOKYO BOUND:

Sky forward Stefanie Dolson was announced as part of the U.S. roster for the inaugural 3x3 tournament at the Olympics next month. Dolson will be joined by Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray and Katie Lou Samuelson. The quartet helped the Americans qualify for the Tokyo Games earlier this month.

TIP-INS:

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was sitting courtside with team owner Joe Tsai as was Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara. Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf also was courtside. ... New York continued to struggle from behind the 3-point line, going just 4 for 25 on 3s.

UP NEXT:

Sky: At Connecticut on Sunday.

Advertisement

Liberty: At Atlanta for games Saturday and Tuesday.