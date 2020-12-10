Slumping Bears cancel practice, close facility due to COVID concerns

article

The Chicago Bears canceled practice and closed their facility Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The person who tested positive has been notified and is self-isolating.

The Bears placed three practice squad players on the COVID list this week — linebacker Manti Te’o, defensive lineman LaCale London and receiver Thomas Ives. Coach Matt Nagy said the team did not think the latest positive test was related to those cases.

“Obviously we’re not exempt from this pandemic,” Nagy said. “We all know that cases are on the rise. And I just want to credit our players and coaches for adapting and staying flexible. It’s not easy. But we have the right mindset.”

Chicago is scheduled to host the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Bears (5-7) have lost six in a row, their worst skid since the 2002 team tied a franchise record by dropping eight straight.