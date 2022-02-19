Small leads Tarleton State past Chicago St. 79-60

The Forge in Lemont a cold-weather playground for outdoor enthusiasts
From ziplining over lakes to climbing the country's largest high ropes course, The Forge Adventure park has a lot to offer. FOX 32's Tim McGill visits Lemont to explore more of the 300 acre outdoor park.
CHICAGO - Tahj Small had 23 points as Tarleton State defeated Chicago State 79-60.
Freddy Hicks added 20 points for the Texans.
Brandon Betson led the Cougars on Saturday with 12 points.
