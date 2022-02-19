Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
9
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Newton County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Kenosha County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Grundy County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Small leads Tarleton State past Chicago St. 79-60

By AP Reporter
Published 
Chicago State
Associated Press

The Forge in Lemont a cold-weather playground for outdoor enthusiasts

From ziplining over lakes to climbing the country's largest high ropes course, The Forge Adventure park has a lot to offer. FOX 32's Tim McGill visits Lemont to explore more of the 300 acre outdoor park.

CHICAGO - Tahj Small had 23 points as Tarleton State defeated Chicago State 79-60. 

Freddy Hicks added 20 points for the Texans. 

Brandon Betson led the Cougars on Saturday with 12 points.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
 