Sox beat Twins 10-3

article

Leury Garcia homered from both sides of the plate, helping Dallas Keuchel and the Chicago White Sox pound the Minnesota Twins 10-3.

Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run drive as the White Sox bounced back nicely after losing 10-5 to the reigning AL Central champions on Friday night.

Eloy Jimenez and James McCann also went deep on the second day of the pandemic-delayed 60-game season.

Nelson Cruz connected for Minnesota, which hit a major league-record 307 homers last year.

WITHOUT FANS MAKING NOISE, CUBS AND BREWERS PLAYERS SHOUT AT EACH OTHER WITHOUT LEAVING DUGOUTS

CHICAGO POLICE MONITOR SOCIAL DISTANCING ON CUBS AND SOX OPENING DAY

Advertisement

TALENTED WHITE SOX LOOK TO MAKE RUN IN 60 GAME SPRINT