Spirit wins National Women's Soccer League championship 2-1 over Chicago Red Stars

Kelley O'Hara scored in the 97th minute and the Washington Spirit won the National Women's Soccer League championship with a 2-1 extra time victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday.

The championship game closes a tumultuous ninth season for the league.

It was the first league championship for the Spirit, who advanced to the semifinals with a 2-1 victory over second-seeded OL Reign.

