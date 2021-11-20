Expand / Collapse search

Spirit wins National Women's Soccer League championship 2-1 over Chicago Red Stars

By AP Reporter
Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Kelley O'Hara scored in the 97th minute and the Washington Spirit won the National Women's Soccer League championship with a 2-1 extra time victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday. 

The championship game closes a tumultuous ninth season for the league. 

It was the first league championship for the Spirit, who advanced to the semifinals with a 2-1 victory over second-seeded OL Reign.  

